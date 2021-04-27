Morpheus Labs (MITX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $44.30 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

