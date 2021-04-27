MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $23.58

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $23.02. MorphoSys shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

