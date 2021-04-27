Mullen Group Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.89.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.60.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

