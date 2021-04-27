Mullen Group Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.89.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
