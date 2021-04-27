Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,193.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,197.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

