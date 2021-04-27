Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $53,630.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

