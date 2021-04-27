Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.24. 738,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,638,500. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

