Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. 750,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,370,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

