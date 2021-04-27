Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,473 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.97. 76,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The firm has a market cap of $247.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.