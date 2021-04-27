Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $188.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

