Narwhal Capital Management Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

