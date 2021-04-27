National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.33 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

