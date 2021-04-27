National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.16

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$89.16 and last traded at C$88.87, with a volume of 278201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.57.

NA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$86.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.52.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

