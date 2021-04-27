National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NKSH opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

