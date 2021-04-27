National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of National Grid stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 903.50 ($11.80). The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £32.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 870.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 889.14. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

