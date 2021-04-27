Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $104.55 Million Stock Holdings in Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its holdings in Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF comprises about 7.3% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.95% of Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF worth $104,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of MXDU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $40.04.

