Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $667.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

