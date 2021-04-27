NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

NBTB stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.