NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00009102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $113.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00320179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 360,929,336 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.