Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair cut Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.