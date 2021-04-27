Needham & Company LLC Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $76.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.21 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

