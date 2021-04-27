Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $560.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $550.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $510.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.78. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

