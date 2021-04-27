NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.45. 102,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 161,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

