New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

NGD opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New Gold by 117.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

