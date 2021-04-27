New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

