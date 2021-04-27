New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 334,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

