New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.52 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

PEG stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

