New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $41,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

PPG Industries stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $176.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

