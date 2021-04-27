New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $38,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

