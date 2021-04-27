New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,303 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $49,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

