New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,446 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $45,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of APTV opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

