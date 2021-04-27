New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,281 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $52,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

