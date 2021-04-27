NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Up 17.9%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 648,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 713,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.24.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc, a material company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

