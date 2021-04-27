NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,596 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

