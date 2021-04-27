NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unisys were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,413,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,827,000 after buying an additional 467,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Unisys by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 391,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Unisys by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,376,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.91.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

