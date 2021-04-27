NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

