NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $194,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 473,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 494,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

