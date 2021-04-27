NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,542 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PRLB. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $149.36. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.