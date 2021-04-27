NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $148.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

