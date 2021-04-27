NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,362,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116,904 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,353.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 367,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 119,219 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

