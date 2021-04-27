Nimiq (NIM) One Day Volume Tops $2.21 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $69.24 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,880.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.04687074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00466252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $860.87 or 0.01597751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00746353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.07 or 0.00499379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00422184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,345,925,907 coins and its circulating supply is 7,684,425,907 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

