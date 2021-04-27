NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 2%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.64. 309,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,424,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several brokerages have commented on NLSP. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

