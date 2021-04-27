Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.85.

NOAH opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. Noah has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Noah by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Noah by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

