Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $285.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.