Norges Bank Buys Shares of 870,297 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 870,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPFH. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

