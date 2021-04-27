Norges Bank Invests $9.69 Million in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.55% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

