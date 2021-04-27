Norges Bank Makes New Investment in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 369,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,172,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

