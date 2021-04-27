Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 154,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

