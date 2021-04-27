Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

NHYDY stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

