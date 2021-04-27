Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.
NHYDY stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
