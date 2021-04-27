North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $349.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.