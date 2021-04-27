North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million.

TSE NOA opened at C$14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$6.22 and a 52 week high of C$16.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,837,721.60. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.67 per share, with a total value of C$68,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,370. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 719,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,363,283 and sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

